17 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Emir Sanusi Wants Sciences Taught in Indigenous Languages

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II has called on the Federal Government to introduce teaching of sciences in indigenous languages as a measure to bridge existing gaps in learning and development strategies.

The Emir made the call during the launching of a book on pregnancy and safe motherhood published in Hausa language. The Emir said it would be very important and easier comprehended if sciences were taught in indigenous languages, and challenged the authorities concerned to take the opportunity of translating all the related science literatures into indigenous languages.

In his address, the Kano state deputy Governor Professor Hafiz Abubakar said it was high time that Nigeria looked inwards to utilize the nation's vast human resources to ensure the needed shift from wanton deaths among pregnant women.

The deputy governor announced that as a matter of urgency, the state government would sponsor a program in one of the radio stations that would allow the book on pregnancy and safe motherhood to be read to the general public.

