Nigeria: Have Confidence in Buhari - Saraki

Ilorin — The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to have confidence in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Saraki also urged the people to imbibe the culture of peaceful co-existence with one another, expressing the hope that the country would overcome its myriad of challenges with time.

The Senate president stated this at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State, while speaking with journalists shortly after he was turbaned as the 'Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.'

According to him, "My message is for us to live in peace and unity. I know that we will continue to make sacrifices; and we should be hopeful that the country will get better. We should be hopeful that we will attain our promises with time. We just have to stay focused and determined and should not get distracted. I'm sure at the end of the day we will get there.

"But the most important thing is that there must be unity and peace and we must be able to come together and support government to be able to do our best. People should not give up; they should be rest assured that all is going to be well,"‎ he said.

Saraki also defended the need for budgetary provisions for lawmakers to execute constituency projects across the country, saying such provisions would allow lawmakers to impact on the lives of their constituents.