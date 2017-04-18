17 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Huffington Ghost - Be Afraid, Editors, of Your Own Failings

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Huffington Post
Screenshot from the blog post before its removal from The Huffington Post.
opinion By Ivo Vegter

The Easter weekend was enlivened by a stunning hoax against Huffington Post South Africa, edited by Verashni Pillay. An inflammatory blog post calling for the disenfranchisement of white men turned out to be written by a white man. Why editors everywhere should be afraid, and Pillay should resign.

NB: The views expressed in this article are mine alone. I do not purport to speak for the Daily Maverick or its editor, Branko Brkic.

With a respectful hat-tip to columnist Tom Eaton, I've stolen his headline. It's too good not to use; I can't compete. His post is also a great summary of events involving the Huffington Post South Africa up to the evening of Saturday, 15 April. Let me recap.

In the early hours of Thursday, 13 April 2017, the South African arm of the Huffington Post (HuffPostSA) published a post entitled: "Could it be time to deny white men the franchise?" HuffPostSA is a blogging platform owned by Media24 and edited by former Mail & Guardian editor-in-chief Verashni Pillay.

The post was ostensibly written by a purported graduate philosophy student and consummate feminist named Shelley Garland. The reasoning was that white men largely caused "some of the biggest blows...

More on This

Huff Post Blog a Sad Day for Journalism - Media24 Head

Media24 announced on Sunday that it would investigate the controversial blog "Could It Be Time To Deny White Men The… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.