South Africa: The Huffington Ghost - Be Afraid, Editors, of Your Own Failings

The Easter weekend was enlivened by a stunning hoax against Huffington Post South Africa, edited by Verashni Pillay. An inflammatory blog post calling for the disenfranchisement of white men turned out to be written by a white man. Why editors everywhere should be afraid, and Pillay should resign.

NB: The views expressed in this article are mine alone. I do not purport to speak for the Daily Maverick or its editor, Branko Brkic.

With a respectful hat-tip to columnist Tom Eaton, I've stolen his headline. It's too good not to use; I can't compete. His post is also a great summary of events involving the Huffington Post South Africa up to the evening of Saturday, 15 April. Let me recap.

In the early hours of Thursday, 13 April 2017, the South African arm of the Huffington Post (HuffPostSA) published a post entitled: "Could it be time to deny white men the franchise?" HuffPostSA is a blogging platform owned by Media24 and edited by former Mail & Guardian editor-in-chief Verashni Pillay.

The post was ostensibly written by a purported graduate philosophy student and consummate feminist named Shelley Garland. The reasoning was that white men largely caused "some of the biggest blows...