Nigeria: Seven Things We Saw Last Week - Rangers Crash, Ronaldo Sets Record

Rangers bicker, lose out to Zesco

It was predictable, it was expected and no one was really surprised that Enugu Rangers crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup 5-2 on aggregate to Zesco United of Zambia.

The players insisted on collecting their estacode before travelling to Ndola and they got to the venue of the second leg late. CAF had to move the time of the match forward to accommodate their late arrival. Predictably, they lost 3-0, a loss that points the finger at all the people in charge of club football in Nigeria. UEFA 'callous' over Dortmund bombing

After a bomb blast that injured a Borussia Dortmund player, Marc Bartra, UEFA, without consulting the German club, mandated that the first leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco had to go ahead 24 hours afterwards. Dortmund got this message via a simple email from UEFA. Nuri Sahin said after Dortmund lost 3-2 last Wednesday that they should have been treated like human beings. Vondrousova is the new name in women's tennis

Marketa Vondrousova, 17, is the latest in the line of women tennis players that are showing their talent on the WTA tour. Vondrousova beat Anett Kontaveit in the final of the Biel-Bienne Open to win her first WTA title in just her second WTA event. Vondrousova, ranked number 233 in the world, beat the 99th-ranked Kontaveit 6-4, 7-6. Vondrousova got to the final by beating fellow Czech and world number 18 Barbora Strycova in the semi-final in Switzerland.

Ronaldo reaches 100 UEFA tournament goals

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA football tournaments when he scored the two goals that ensured Real Madrid left Munich with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old scored with two instinctive finishes after Bayern had gone ahead through a header from Arturo Vidal.

"I'm very happy. I want to thank Real Madrid for the opportunity to build a wonderful career at this club, and to my team-mates as well," Ronaldo told his club's website. Ronaldo scored his first UEFA goal for Manchester United in a 3-0 win over Debrecen in August 2005 and he reached the milestone in 143 matches - all but three of which have come in the Champions League proper.

'Honest' Thompson runs sub 11s in Jamaica

Elaine Thompson, a double Olympic champion from Rio ran the 100m at Jamaica's UTECH Classic in a season-best time of 10.75s to win the race.

Thompson, the first Caribbean woman to win the 100m and 200m Olympic double, crossed the line ahead of Jura Levy in 11.19s and Christina Williams in 11.30s. Afterwards, Thompson said, "Honestly there was no plan coming in, I just wanted to work on the first 30m of my race because that is kind of my weak area. So I just wanted to execute. Actually when I heard the time announced I was shocked but as I say, each time I race I always surprise myself."

Vettel beats Hamilton in Bahrain

The 2017 Formula 1 season will be an interesting one based on the first three races of the season. It could be a straight fight between Mercedes and Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel coasted to victory after Lewis Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for driving slowly. Mercedes now have to decide whether to designate a No.1 driver in the team after the team asked Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, to let Hamilton through. Afterwards, Bottas admitted: "Honestly, as a racing driver, it is maybe the worst thing you want to hear, but that's how it is."

It will be an interesting season!

And Finally...

Missing a match because of missing kit

As a sports athlete, there are many reasons to miss a match. It could be down to injury or tactical plan but there are not many that are down to having no kit to compete.

But that was the case for Aaron Finch, who was unable to gear up for his India Premier League cricket team, Gujarat Lions, against Mumbai Indians because his kit bag went missing during transit.

As to his exclusion, Finch explained, "Just to clear things up, I didn't play the game because my kit bag never arrived in Mumbai from our last match.

"No kit bag = No bats, no playing equipment at all, no shoes, playing clothes, etc.!!"

He must have learnt his lesson - when travelling, pack your kit very close to you!

Happy Easter holidays.