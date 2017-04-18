analysis

The ANC, over the last few years, has been plagued by people who, out of ignorance more than by design, earnestly plug ridiculously simplistic answers to our most complex problems. They are sloganeers whose idea of thoughtful analysis is often limited to what will fit on a T-shirt or a bumper sticker.

These simple-minded sloganeers are doubly dangerous: dangerous because they can distract and confound our leaders and clog decision-making channels: dangerous also because of the chance that one of these slogans might actually become official policy.

Madiba always knew that if the ANC is to enjoy hegemony among all classes, all social strata, all social forces, in keeping with the ANC's revolutionary mass character the ANC would have to possess almost a divine wisdom, with an exceptional ability to see opportunities that may help deepen unity of purpose. This wisdom began by acknowledging that it is not really ANC's remarkable accomplishments that bring people hope in the future of our country, people's hope about their own accomplishments. People did not want to hear that their concerns were less important than those of others, or that this redemption only belonged exclusively to others. Madiba understood this - that one man's...