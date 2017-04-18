13 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Committed Perjury, Former NPA Head Nxasana Claims in Affidavit

In an affidavit filed in a Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law application in a civil case to review a R17-million payout to former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, alleges that President Jacob Zuma committed perjury and lied when he stated under oath that Nxasana willingly left the office and had not been forced to do so. Corruption Watch and FUL are seeking to have Nxasana's departure and the payout declared unlawful. Nxasana has publicly expressed his desire to return to the crucial post as well as to pay back the R17-million he received in a golden handshake. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The one person President Jacob Zuma could rely on to hold the fort at the NPA (before the appointment of Shaun Abrahams) was advocate Nomgcobo Jiba. Jiba faced a string of searing rebukes from the courts in several matters including her consistent stonewalling in the Jacob Zuma "spy tapes" matter brought by the DA, a decision to reinstitute charges of racketeering against KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Johan Booysen, as well as a Freedom Under Law case forcing the NPA to reinstitute charges of corruption and murder against suspended crime intelligence boss, Richard Mdluli, another close ally of Jiba's...

