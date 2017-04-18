South Africa: Opposition Parties to March in Limpopo to Protest State Capture

Opposition parties, headed by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, will lead a march against state capture to the Limpopo Provincial Treasury on Tuesday.

"[President] Jacob Zuma and the ANC have normalised the abuse of the people's money and institutions for self-benefit, while neglecting their duty to create jobs and build a better South Africa," the DA said in a statement.

"There is no better case study than the province of Limpopo, corrupted to the point of near bankruptcy, and economically stagnant," the DA added.

The march is scheduled to start at 10:00 at SABC Park.

Last Wednesday, thousands marched to the Union Buildings, led by opposition party leaders.

The march saw EFF leader Julius Malema team up with DA, Cope, UDM and IFP.

Political parties are calling for Zuma to step down.

This follows Zuma's much criticised Cabinet reshuffle, which resulted in some in the ANC's top six speaking out against him.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those who were axed.

Source: News24