ZIMBABWE international Danny Phiri's future at South African Premiership club Golden Arrows has been secured after the club exercised the prerogative they had of the first option over the player.

Phiri initially signed a one-year deal with Golden Arrows. But after impressing coach Clinton Larsen, Golden Arrows have given the gritty midfielder another two years at the club.

Phiri's manager Gibson Mahachi was happy with the development.

"It is good for the player, he has proved himself what he is worth within a short space of time," Mahachi said.

Phiri joined Golden Arrows after inspiring Chicken Inn to the 2015 Castle Lager Premiership championship title and starring for the Gamecocks in the Champions League early last year.

The former Chicken Inn skipper is one of three Zimbabweans on the Golden Arrows books with the others being Kuda Mahachi and Knox Mutizwa and the trio has been playing regularly.

It is however, a different tale for goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva who is yet to assert himself at log leaders Cape Town City where he has seen very little action with the club currently placing him third on their pecking order behind Shu-Aib Walters and Samora Motloung.

Cape Town City have hardly tinkered with a side that is leading the race for the title with 45 points, the same as second placed Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs while Cuthbert Malajila's Bidvest Wits are third and point behind and champions Mamelodi Sundowns sit on fourth with 41 points.

While Phiri who captained the Warriors CHAN squad has received a vote of confidence at Golden Arrows, it was not the same story with countryman Augustine Mbara who has effectively ended his romance with Highlands Park.

Mbara is now looking for a local club to join after Highlands Park who have veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini in their ranks finally agreed on his termination and paid him off his dues.

The former Dynamos defender moved to South Africa last year but failed to get game time at Highlands Park following the arrival of a new coach, Gordon Igesund.

Mbara then returned home in March but last week Highlands Park finalised on the mutual termination and paid him off.

The Herald understands that Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are seriously interested in the defender who is now a free agent and have been talking to his handlers who however, refused to shed more light on any negotiations.