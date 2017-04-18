South Africa: On Land Issues, ANC Lacks Clarity and Determination

opinion

In the current rhetoric of radical economic transformation, land has become a central populist rallying cry. President Jacob Zuma publicly contradicted his parliamentary caucus, reproaching them for not supporting last month's EFF parliamentary motion on expropriation without compensation. Then the matter went to the ANC national executive committee (NEC), which decided on a special meeting on land to settle divergent views. But questions must be raised about the governing ANC's track record on land restitution, redistribution and transformative land reform, wrought as it is by delays, inaction and contested political interests. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

A decade after the first version of the Expropriation Bill landed in Parliament in 2007, the law to allow expropriation in the "public interest" and for "public purpose" with "just and equitable compensation" as outlined in Section 25 of the Constitution has yet to be finalised.

In 2008 the first version of that legislation jettisoned the willing seller, willing buyer principle in favour of just and equitable compensation which was withdrawn over concerns that it would not pass constitutional muster over its lack of recourse to the courts. In March 2015 a revised version finally came to Parliament, and was adopted in May 2016. But after...