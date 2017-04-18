17 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sport as a Means of Protest - Civil Responsibility or Crossing an Unnecessary Line?

During the annual Two Oceans marathon runners were encouraged to wear black armbands to make a "statement against corruption". The response to the campaign was mixed. Athletics South Africa reportedly threatened runners and race organisers with sanctions while others believe sport and politics should not mix. It's a nice thought in principal, but the reality is far more complicated. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

At the weekend, a group of runners taking part in the Two Oceans marathon donned black armbands as part of a campaign by Section27 and Save South Africa. The armbands, the organisations say, was a form of unity, not protest. Activist Mark Heywood even unfurled a "run JZ run" banner for the final stretch.

In the lead up to the campaign, where over 20 000 of these black armbands were handed out, race organisers cautioned against it, saying events such as these should not be used for political campaigning. Save South Africa even claimed that Athletics South Africa (ASA) said they would sanction runners and even race organisers who took part in it.

At the time of writing, ASA had not said anything further, although that might be because the governing body was enjoying a long-weekend like the...

