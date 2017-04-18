Eritrea: Tour Eritrea 2017

Asmara — Tour Eritrea 2017 in which national teams from Eritrea, Rwanda, Sudan, Kenya and the Republic of South Africa as well as Eri-Tel, Sembel, Asbeco, Baike-Aid, Amore-Vita and Global local teams are taking part kicked off on 15 April with the 1.2 category classic race "Fenkil Challenge" from Foro to Ghinda and "Massawa. The winner of the 'Fenkil Challenge" was Peyer Paulo from Amore-Vita and members of the Eritrean National Cycling team, Zemenfes Solomon and Mehari Tesfatsion stood 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The second day race "Massawa Circuit" which covered 121.2 was conducted on 16 April in the port city of Massawa. Simon Musie. member of Eritrean cycling national team stood first while Meron Teshome from Bike-Aid and Meron Abraham from the Eritrean national team stood second and third respectively.

In the over all classification the Eritrean national team is leading the race.

Tour Eritrea 2017 will be underway until 23 April under the theme "Tour of Friendship and Competence."