Eritrea: Sport and Cultural Week in Logo-Anseba

Asmara — Students' Sport and Cultural week was held in Logo-Anseba subzone in which a number of academic, sport and cultural competitions were staged.

Mr. Michael Tewelde, Head of sport, culture and health in the sub-zone, stated that a number of activities including general knowledge competitions, debating contests as well as artistic performances and sport competitions among others were staged during the event.

Mr. Isak Tium, administrator of the subzone, pointed out on the significance of the sports and cultural week in nurturing a mentally and physically fit student thus bequeathing and transferring the Eritrean culture and values to the young generation.

Meanwhile, a discussion forum was organized in Adi-Qual for youths from Senafe, Mendefera, Emni-Haili and Adi-Qual subzones aimed t sharing experiences among each other.