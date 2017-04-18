17 April 2017

Sudan: Security Bans No to Women's Oppression Event

Omdurman — The National Security and Intelligence Service (NISS) has banned an event at the El Ahfad University for Women in Omdurman without providing a justification.

Dr Ihsan Figeiri, head of the organising committee, told Radio Dabanga that the event, organised by the No to Oppression of Women Initiative, and scheduled to be held at the El Ahfad campus on Sunday, would include a seminar about Sudan's Public Order Act, lectures about the image of women in the Sudanese novel, a women's football game, and a concert by musicians from El Zein Centre.

"Fortunately, the festival could be transferred to the National Umma Party premises in Omdurman, where no license from the security apparatus is needed," she said.

According to Figeiri, "It is not surprising that this apparatus of repression and oppression forbids the organisation of an activity supporting women's rights."This unlawful institution, consuming 80 percent of the state's resources, and has been violating human rights in the country by illegally detaining, torturing, flogging, and confiscating civil freedoms for more than a quarter of a century."

The activist emphasised that the No to Oppression of Women Initiative, is not intimidated by the ban. "We will not stop our activities to raise awareness of women's rights, and expose the violations of these rights and the organised social violence against women and girls by Sudanese laws and legislations".

She described the Public Order Act of 2011 "a social stigma against women. Women and girls are frequently subjected to harassment under the Public Order Act, and this has to change".

