Somalia: Puntland President Criticises Turkish Aid Model in Somalia

The President of Puntland, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali has criticized the Turkish government for concentrating it aid initiatives in Mogadishu and it environs.

The Puntland President said the Turkish government is a friendly government of Somalia but said they have made mistakes by fully focussing on Mogadishu while ignoring the other parts of Somalia.

He said Somalia is a federal government and therefore Somalia needs aid from the other countries to be fully spread across the regions.

He argues that the Turks do not understand the federal model that has been adopted by Somalia.

