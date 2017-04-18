17 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland President Criticises Turkish Aid Model in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Puntland, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali has criticized the Turkish government for concentrating it aid initiatives in Mogadishu and it environs.

The Puntland President said the Turkish government is a friendly government of Somalia but said they have made mistakes by fully focussing on Mogadishu while ignoring the other parts of Somalia.

He said Somalia is a federal government and therefore Somalia needs aid from the other countries to be fully spread across the regions.

He argues that the Turks do not understand the federal model that has been adopted by Somalia.

The Puntland President said the Turkish government is a friendly government of Somalia but said they have made mistakes by fully focussing on Mogadishu while ignoring the other parts of Somalia.He said Somalia is a federal government and therefore Somalia needs aid from the other countries to be fully spread across the regions. He argues that the Turks do not understand the federal model that has been adopted by Somalia.

He said Somalia is a federal government and therefore Somalia needs aid from the other countries to be fully spread across the regions. He argues that the Turks do not understand the federal model that has been adopted by Somalia.

He argues that the Turks do not understand the federal model that has been adopted by Somalia.

Somalia

Attention Shifts to Somalia in Bid to Protect Maritime Trade

Somalia is suddenly back in the limelight, with a number of high-level visits in the past few weeks signalling a renewed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.