Uganda: 2,000 New Cancer Patients Registered At Cancer Institute

A total of 1,957 new cancer patients were received and attended to at the Uganda Cancer Institute last year, according to the Ministerial Policy statement for the Financial Year 2017/2018 prepared by the Health minister, Dr Jane Aceng.

The new cancer cases were registered out of 2,684 individuals who tuned up for cancer screening in the just ending Financial Year 2016/2017.

Contained among key achievements registered at UCI, the ministerial budget preparatory document indicates that about 308 minor surgical operations were carried out, 80 gynae operations, about 59 head and neck surgical operations and 471 bone marrow procedures were also performed at UCI.

Under screening and diagnosis services at UCI, the document indicates that about 8,415 x-rays were performed alongside 516 CT stimulations.

"A total of 124,056 laboratory investigations (CBCs, chemistries, blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, HIV tests, Urine analyses, stool analyses, Bone Marrow processing, and B/S malaria were conducted at UCI," the document that summaries the performance of the Health Sector in the just ending financial year 2016/2017 indicated.

The document also indicates that 23,901 in-patient days and 18,776 outpatient days of comprehensive cancer clinical care was provided at the Institute.

Despite the absence of the cobalt 60 radiotherapy cancer machine that broke down in March last year, the radiotherapy department provided 1,732 patient days of cancer care.

About 391 cervical cancer patients were attended to using the High Dependency Brachytherapy machine and about 153 new patients were registered by the department.

According to the minister's document, the budget for UCI for the coming financial year is estimated at Shs50.4 billion down from Shs41.3 billion allocated to cancer care in the ending financial year.

In the medium term, the Cancer Institute hopes to construct a nuclear department, equip the new cancer bunkers currently under construction with state-of-the art linear accelerators and radiation equipment and also construct regional cancer centres in Mbarara, Gulu, Mbale and Arua to bring cancer care services closer to the population.