17 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Leaders Conclude a Meeting in Mogadishu

The top leaders of Somalia's central government and the regional administrations have successfully concluded on Monday a two-day conference in Mogadishu.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and leaders from Southwest, Jubbaland, HirShabelle, Puntland and Galmudug discussed a range of issues, including security and drought crises.

The meeting focused on ways to boost the collaboration between the Somali government and Federal members states, establishment of a national security council and war on Al shabaab.

The statement said the regional administrations were urged to join hands and work together to move the country forward, integrate army and defeat Al shabaab in a joint offensive.

