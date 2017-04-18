Somalia: Blast Heard Near Security Checkpoint in Mogadishu

A loud explosion was heard in the heart of Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday evening, as the country's Federal government and regional administrations agree to fight Al shabaab.

Witnesses and Police said the blast has resulted from hand grenade targeted a government security checkpoint at Ali Bolay area in Mogadishu's Waberi district by unknown assailants.

Locals reported hearing huge explosion followed by intense gunfire.

Somali security forces subsequently cordoned off the scene, and launched a manhunt for the suspects who were reported to have fled the area before the arrival of the Police.

There was no immediate reports of casualties on soldiers and civilians, as a result of the grenade attack, and no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.