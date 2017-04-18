Sudan: President Al-Bashir Gives Directive for Assigning Open Budget for Appointment of Doctors

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has given instructions for allocation of an open budget for appointment of doctors and gave directives for reactivating the health coordination councils in the states and implementation of the Public Health Law and establishment of special courts for the health issues.

This came when he chaired Monday at the hall of the National Medical Supply Fund a meeting of the Health Coordinative Council, in presence of the ministers of health in the states, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Middle East Region, the Chadian Deputy Minister of Health, the Walis (governors) of the states, the general directors of health ministries, the Director of Health Insurance, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the representative of the Welfare and Social Security, the Zakat Chamber.

President Al-Bashir said that Sudan will be a country which is attractive for medical treatment tourism, stressing the importance of concern with motherhood and children health and school nutrition.

He called for enhancement of the national pharmaceutical industry and encouraging the private sector to operate in this field.

He said that a land plot will be assigned for any serious investor who operates in the health sector, provided that this land plot shall be registered under the name of the Ministry of Health and with encouraging prices.

President Al-Bashir has called for the combating of malaria and appointing workers to fight mosquitos throughout the year.

He also called on the health sector to coordinate efforts with the partners for enhancing the health services, affirming that the private sector has an important role in provision and distribution of medicines and the establishment of private hospitals.