17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Gives Directive for Assigning Open Budget for Appointment of Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has given instructions for allocation of an open budget for appointment of doctors and gave directives for reactivating the health coordination councils in the states and implementation of the Public Health Law and establishment of special courts for the health issues.

This came when he chaired Monday at the hall of the National Medical Supply Fund a meeting of the Health Coordinative Council, in presence of the ministers of health in the states, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Middle East Region, the Chadian Deputy Minister of Health, the Walis (governors) of the states, the general directors of health ministries, the Director of Health Insurance, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the representative of the Welfare and Social Security, the Zakat Chamber.

President Al-Bashir said that Sudan will be a country which is attractive for medical treatment tourism, stressing the importance of concern with motherhood and children health and school nutrition.

He called for enhancement of the national pharmaceutical industry and encouraging the private sector to operate in this field.

He said that a land plot will be assigned for any serious investor who operates in the health sector, provided that this land plot shall be registered under the name of the Ministry of Health and with encouraging prices.

President Al-Bashir has called for the combating of malaria and appointing workers to fight mosquitos throughout the year.

He also called on the health sector to coordinate efforts with the partners for enhancing the health services, affirming that the private sector has an important role in provision and distribution of medicines and the establishment of private hospitals.

Sudan

Security Bans No to Women's Oppression Event

The National Security and Intelligence Service (NISS) has banned an event at the El Ahfad University for Women in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.