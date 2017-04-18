Sudan: Judicial and Legal Science Institute Organizes ToT Workshop On Child Justice in Sudan

Khartoum — The Judicial and Legal Science Institute organized, Monday, a Training of Trainers Workshop on Child Justice in Sudan in cooperation with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) .

The workshop which is supervised by a UICEF Expert, targeted the elements of the judiciary and the judges of the General Prosecution.

Director of the Institute, Dr. Sawsan Saed tols SUNA that the main goal for holding the workshop is supporting of principles for child justice and preparing trainers in this connection, adding that a guide, including means and standards that cope with the international conventions, was issued for the interest of the violators And victim children.