17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Social Development Ministerial Sector Discusses Report About Visit of Delegation of Ministry of Higher Education to Usa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Cabinet' Social and Cultural Development Sector discussed, in a meeting which was chaired by Undersecretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research , Dr Azhari Abdul-Bagi, report about visit of delegation of Ministry of Higher Education to the United States of America during 23-31 January , 2017.

The committee affirmed continuation of efforts to enhance relations with all countries, especially with the developed ones.

The Technical Committee also recommended follow-up fields of cooperation between Sudanese universities and their American counterparts in areas of scholarships and fellowships as well as formulating common research projects targeting fields which are priority to Sudan.

The Cabinet's Technical Committee, Meanwhile, stood on level of implementation of requirements of the State Reform Program by ministries of social and cultural development sector.

Sudan

Security Bans No to Women's Oppression Event

The National Security and Intelligence Service (NISS) has banned an event at the El Ahfad University for Women in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.