Sudan: Social Development Ministerial Sector Discusses Report About Visit of Delegation of Ministry of Higher Education to Usa

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Cabinet' Social and Cultural Development Sector discussed, in a meeting which was chaired by Undersecretary of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research , Dr Azhari Abdul-Bagi, report about visit of delegation of Ministry of Higher Education to the United States of America during 23-31 January , 2017.

The committee affirmed continuation of efforts to enhance relations with all countries, especially with the developed ones.

The Technical Committee also recommended follow-up fields of cooperation between Sudanese universities and their American counterparts in areas of scholarships and fellowships as well as formulating common research projects targeting fields which are priority to Sudan.

The Cabinet's Technical Committee, Meanwhile, stood on level of implementation of requirements of the State Reform Program by ministries of social and cultural development sector.