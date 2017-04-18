17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Sudan Ambassador to Cairo Welcomes Visit of Egyptian Foreign Minister and Calls for Speeding Up Partnership

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Egypt, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim, has welcomed the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Samih Shukri, next Thursday to Khartoum to participate in meetings of the joint Sudanese - Egyptian consultative committee.

Ambassador Abdul-Halim said that the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister provides opportunity for exchanging views between the two sides on the political, economic and consular files.

He hoped that the upcoming visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister will result in calming down the situation and reactivating the Sudanese - Egyptian relations.

He called for refrain from slide of the tension to the people's sectors, especially that the relations between the peoples of the two countries have remained characterized by amity and solidarity.

He said that hopes are still aimed for establishing model relations between Khartoum and Cairo that are based on the mutual interests and mutual respect despite the conduct of unruly media and stay of some pending and sensitive issues unsolved.

Ambassador pointed out that Sudan and Egypt are sharing identical visions on several issues, calling for support to the partnership He called for speeding up the implementation of strategic partnership document and other agreements between the two sides, referring to the unbalanced implementation of the four freedoms agreement.

Ambassador Abdul-Halim has called on the brothers in Egypt to move without hesitation for solving the outstanding issues that are hindering the cooperation between the two countries, top of them is Halayeb issue, adding that the preparation to solve this issue necessitates stoppage of the Egyptian unilateral procedure at Halayeb Triangle and then the stick to negotiations, otherwise the two countries can resort to arbitration.

Ambassador Abdul-Halim has strongly denied the claims that Egypt has reservations on Sudan relations with the Gulf States, indicating that Egypt itself is maintaining relations with the Gulf countries.

