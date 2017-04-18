Sudan: Edam - Preparations for Arab Conference On Rehabilitation and Development Completed

Khartoum — Sudan has completed all preparations for the Arab Conference for Rehabilitation and Development in Sudan, which was adopted by the League of Arab States and to be organized in the last quarter of this year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of International Cooperation and the Member of the Executive Committee Al-Tahir Suleiman Edam said, in a statement to SUNA, that the Arab Conference for the Rehabilitation and Development of Sudan, which was adopted by the Arab Leagues Ministerial Council in accordance with the Resolution No. 8012 on March 11, 2016 aimed at rehabilitation and development of War-ravaged areas.

Edam pointed out that the preparation includes organization of an executive workshop on Monday at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum with the participation of 250 members of federal ministers, states' finance ministers and economists under slogan (Good Preparation for Better Tomorrow).

Edam added that the conference came to strengthen the efforts of the joint mechanism between the Government of the Sudan and the League of Arab States to move from emergency assistance to rehabilitation and development.

He pointed out that the President of the Republic issued decision forming the Higher Supervisory Committee headed by the First Vice President of the Republic, Executive Committee headed by the Minister of Welfare and Social Security and Subcommittees including the Technical Committee on Projects Preparation, the Technical Committee on Attraction of Investments and Loans and the Foreign Communications Committee as well as the Preparatory Committee for the Conference of Organizations headed by Field Marshal Abdel-Rahman Sowar Al-Zahab.

He pointed out that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has agreed to sponsor and host the Arab Conference in Riyadh in the last quarter of this year during the meeting of President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir with his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz during the recent Amman Summit

The Chairman of the Committee on the Preparation of Projects to the Conference Salim Al-Safi said, in a statement to SUNA, that the sitting, which will be addressed by the First Vice President of the Republic Bakri Hassan Salih on Monday, would witness presentation of the projects selection criteria, the proposed budget and the discussion of the arrangements made.