17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Communications - Sudan Gives Concern to Infrastructure to Implement E-Government Project

Khartoum — The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Tahani Abdullah Attia has stressed Sudan's concern with the necessary infrastructure to fulfil the e-government project.

During her address to the Joint Workshop between her Ministry and the Ministry of Industry Sunday at the Center for Industrial Research and Consultations, the minister said that the ability of government sectors and agencies to use electronic activities has become possible after obtaining political support, legislative framework, insurance, standards and all e-government requirements.

For his part, the State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Dr. Abdu Dawood Suleiman praised the cooperation between the two ministries, pointing out that it would benefit the industry and manufacturers to develop the industries and link them electronically, noting the development of the content of training, referring to the training of 60,000 professional and craftsmen as well as more training at all states through Modern technology.

