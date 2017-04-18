17 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Sudan Underlined the Depth and Strength of Relations Between Sudan and Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — The Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Sudan, Ali Bin Hassan Jaafar, has underlined the strength and depth of ties linking his country with the Sudan, expressing appreciation for the efforts exerted to facilitate the Hajj and Umra for the Muslims and the developments in the Hajj preparations within the Sudan.

The ambassador met on Monday with the Director General for the Hajj and Umar, Al Mutie Mohamed Ahmed and reviewed arrangement for the preparations of the coming Hajj season.

The ambassador has expressed the readiness of the embassy to facilitate all procedures for the Hajj and Umra for the Sudanese pilgrims.

Al Mutie has meanwhile has expressed appreciation and gratitude for the efforts exerted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for making the trip, stay and performance for the Hajj easy and enjoyable for the pilgrims.

