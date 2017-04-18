THE National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party says Zimbabweans should use this year's independence commemorations to denounce and reject both Zanu PF and the MDC-T ahead of next year's elections.

According to the Professor Lovemore Madhuku-led NCA, the ruling party and the main opposition formation "connived" and "imposed" an undemocratic constitution which is promoting corruption that has caused untold suffering on citizens.

Government, in May 2013, adopted a new constitution which was crafted by Zanu PF and the two MDC formations during the tenure of the unity government.

The crafting of the new charter was vigorously contested by the NCA which wanted the process to be handled by an independent body comprising retired judges and the church.

Party spokesman Madock Chivasa said the new charter continues to encourage corruption in the country.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in Harare Monday, Chivasa said Zimbabweans should use this independence holiday to decide to vote out in the next elections all the parties involved crafting of the constitution.

"The new draconian constitution does not give Zimbabweans in the diaspora their right to vote," he said.

"This bad constitution gives unlimited power to a sitting President to, amongst other things, solely appoint all commissions including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The sitting President is also allowed a final say in the appointment of Judges.

"The same constitution gives power to a sitting President to appoint an unlimited number of Cabinet Ministers and this is why we continue to have a bloated government system siphoning the country's little remaining resources."

Chivasa said in as much as they acknowledge the role played by Zanu PF in bring freedom in 1980 through spearheading the armed struggle, the same party was now redundant.

"Under Zanu PF government education is now for sale and a preserve of the elite," he said.

"There is an unprecedented high level of unemployment in Zimbabwe, the ordinary Zimbabwean is struggling to survive due to harsh economic conditions where cash is difficult to access from banks."

He added; "The country's health care remains in a deplorable state as we witness shortages of basic drugs in hospitals and sadly most Zimbabweans can hardly afford to pay the exorbitant fees required by both private and public hospitals to access medication.

"The state of the roads anywhere in Zimbabwe is horrifying and leaves doubt as to the existence of a government in the country."