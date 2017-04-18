Nigeria: Explosion Kills 1 Vigilante, Injures 7 Others in Yobe

Damaturu — An explosive device believed to have been planted by Boko Haram insurgents has exploded, killing one and injuring seven other members of a vigilante group near a bridge at Wulle village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Commander of the affected vigilante group, Mallam Muhammad Awana, said, "Yes, the incident happened, and we are sad about it but it will not deter us from fighting the insurgents. We will continue to look out for these criminals till we wipe them off completely to restore normalcy."

Daily Trust gathered that the vigilantes responded to a distress call from the village that the insurgents snatched a vehicle, and they had rushed to cordon off the area for search operation when the explosion occurred.

One of the vigilantes who escaped the explosion, Malam Baitu, said the explosive device planted by the insurgents went off and killed the driver conveying them for the operation. He said seven of them sustained injuries and they received treatment at the Damaturu Specialist Hospital.