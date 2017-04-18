18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ntlemeza Backs Down, Doesn't Report for Duty

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza will not be reporting for duty on Tuesday morning.

This was after he threatened that he would be returning to his job, despite Police Minister Fikile Mbalula replacing him with his deputy, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, last week.

Ntlemeza told City Press that nothing had changed and that he would be at his office on Tuesday, following his leave.

Mbalula responded, saying that Ntlemeza must not cause "drama", and that should he report to the Hawks' offices, "the law will be executed".

Journalists camped out at the Hawks' offices on Tuesday morning were told by spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi that Ntlemeza would not be coming.

Mulaudzi said the matter was between Mbalula and Ntlemeza and he could not comment any further.

Ntlemeza's lawyer Comfort Ngidi told News24 that he would only be reporting back for duty on Monday next week.

He said Ntlemeza is still on leave and the matter will be resolved next week.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Ntlemeza's application for leave to appeal its March judgment which set aside his appointment.

It ordered him to vacate his office immediately.

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko had also brought an appeal, which Mbalula withdrew.

Mbalula warned that he would ensure that the law is upheld.

"I'm implementing the court decision. He [Ntlemeza] says he is coming by force. It's fine, we will see him there and the law will be executed."

Source: News24

South Africa

Revealed - Power Shifts in Cape Town's Underworld

The battle for the domination of the nightclub security industry in Cape Town, which has been waged by various groups… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.