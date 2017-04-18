Nigeria: Eagles in Premier League to Rest Two Days Before Joining Camp

In preparation for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Super Eagles are scheduled to begin their training camp in France on Tuesday, May 23 ahead of June qualifier against South Africa.

The group of players that will be called up to the get-together in Corsica will form the core of the group that will tackle Bafana Bafana in Uyo. With the Premier League set to end on May 21, it means Kelechi Iheanacho (Man City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) will have only two days of rest before reporting to camp.

However, their traveling plans are not cast in stone yet with at least one of the aforementioned players expected to be on parade at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final on May 27.

Ndidi and Musa may be excused from the training camp if Leicester City continue their fairy-tale and qualify for the Champions League final on June 3rd.

While in France, the national team are expected to lock horns with Corsica and Burkina Faso in friendly matches.

The list of invited players will be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation in the second week of May.In their most recent action, the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Senegal at the Hive Stadium in London.