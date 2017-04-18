Tanzania: Failure to Implement Recommendations Displeases Controller and Auditor General

Dar es Salaam — Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed dissatisfaction over the government institutions failure to implement recommendations contained in annual audit reports.

"Looking at the implementation of my prior years' recommendations I am of view that the implementation status is unimpressive as forty percent of my recommendations were not implemented which is significant," notes CAG in a recent report made public last week.

According to CAG, project-by-project analysis shows that 511 out of 1,285 ASDP's outstanding recommendations equivalent to 40 percent were not implemented, 742 out of 1,896 Road Fund's outstanding recommendations equivalent to 39 percent were not implemented, 671 out of 1,456 Health Basket Fund's outstanding recommendations equivalent to 46 percent were not implemented.

Furthermore, 622 out of 1,693 Water Sector Development Programme's outstanding recommendations equivalent to 37 percent were not implemented, 126 and out of 396 other Project's outstanding recommendations equivalent to 32 percent were not implemented.

CAG notes that generally, there were 6,769 outstanding audit recommendations from all development projects during the financial year ended June 30, 2016, out of which, 1,489 equivalents to 22 percent were implemented; 1,527 equivalents to 23 percent were under implementation; 2,688 equivalents to 40 percent were not implemented, and 1,065 equivalents to 16 percent were overtaken by events.