Nigeria: Ondo Basketball Federation Extols Akeredolu's Backing of Sunshine Angels

- As team qualifies for second phase of national league

The Ondo State Basketball Federation has commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the support of Sunshine Angels Women Basketball team since assuming office.

Sunshine Angels made the state proud at the weekend after finishing third in their group. The team scaled through despite the difficulties that resulted from travelling to Abuja for the first phase of the ongoing Zenith Bank National Women Basketball League.

The girls completed group-B game on Sunday with 42-27 points victory over Coal City Babes of Enugu, thereby progressing to the second phase of the national league scheduled to hold between April 29th and May 9th in Kaduna.

Captain of the team, Rejoice Levi, who eulogised Governor Akeredolu government for his effort to the team, also made an appeal to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, to ensure prompt release of funds to enable them prepare well for the second phase of the league.

"We want to say a big thank you to our governor and his deputy. We want to say that the Sunshine Angels will continue to make the state proud, by raising the standard of our game in Kaduna during the second phase of the league," she said.

Meanwhile, the state Basketball Association Chairman, Segun Ikuesan, has stated that all hands are on deck to make Ondo State a force to reckon with in the game.

He said that the transformation of sport remains the core value of all the sports associations in the state, adding that the association is appealing to the government to provide sporting facilities to boost sports development in the grassroots level across the state.