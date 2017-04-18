Kibiti/Rufiji — CCM members in Kibiti and Rufiji districts, Coast Region, are apprehensive about collecting forms for leadership positions at the grassroots and branch levels for fear of being killed once in office.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday by telephone, the party's political and publicity secretaryin the two districts, Mr Musa Nyeresa, confirmed that member were reluctant to pick up candidacy forms.

He said the main reason members were afraid of picking up forms was their fear of being killed in the wake of the killing of the party's branch leaders and members of village governments, hamlets and villages chosen through the party.

Mr Nyeresa added that statistics showed that since the start of the killings in both Kibiti and Rufiji districts, which were previously one district before they were separated, a total of 11 leaders holding various positions through the party had either been shot dead or stabbed to death.

"It is true that the picking up of forms for branch positions has been slow in these districts due to the killing of 11 leaders, who were holding various positions through the party," he said.

He added that there were about 2,000 positions that were up for grabs at the branch and grassroots levels in the two districts, but so far only 200 people had collected candidacy forms.

Even those who had picked up the forms had to be convinced by leaders at the district level, Mr Nyeresa said, adding that the party's district leadership would ask the national leadership for permission to extend time for the picking up and returning of forms.

The party's youth chairman in Ikwiriri Ward, Mr Saudi Mnengo, said the situation this time around was different following widespread reluctance among members to collect candidacy forms, adding that the elections should be postponed.

He said the security situation in Ikwiriri Ward was "worrisome" after a branch leader, Mr Emmanuel Alberto, was shot dead by unknown gunmen and another official, Mr Bakari Mpawane, was shot and seriously wounded.

This prompted many party members to flee the area, fearing for their lives.

He asked the government to step up investigations into the killings, saying residents were now living in fear.

Another party member in Kibiti, Mr Rajabu Mtwiku, asked to the party to push back elections at the branch and grassroots levels in the districts until the security situation was back to normal.

He said the elections should be postponed indefinitely if there was no improvement in the pace of picking up candidacy forms.