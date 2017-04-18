18 April 2017

Tanzania: Raise Education Quality for Tanzania to Prosper

Civil organisations have spoken on the subject, and so have the media, education stakeholders and ordinary citizens. So we hail the Simiyu regional education officer, Mr Julius Nestori, for emphasising the importance of having qualified teachers in primary schools.

We totally agree with Mr Nestori, who has rightly noted that lack of competent teachers is the major factor behind poor educational performance. Available statistics show that more than 18,000 pupils who sat their Standard 3 and 4 examinations in the region (Simiyu) last year, didn't know how to read, write and count. As if that was not bad enough, over 100 who sat the Standard 7 national examination had a similar problem.

We all know that education is the key to good health, employment, respect, harmony between the genders, faith, peace and democratic stability and economic growth, to mention but a few.

We, therefore, call upon relevant authorities to ensure the education offered in our learning institutions is of the required standard.

The need to put in place a regulatory framework to monitor compliance with school and university standards cannot be overemphasised. It must be known that compromising on the quality of education is retrogressive as the country ends up with pupils who are half-baked, hence cannot contribute positively to national developmental. This is worrisome!

Probably, the low levels of progressive engagement on matters of national importance, poor research skills and focusing discourse of issues on petty issues are sure consequences of a weak regulatory framework of schools and universities.

As the government strengthens the regulatory policy on standards of higher learning institutions, it is equally important to regularly scrutinise the calibre of teachers employed in primary schools.

A teacher needs to possess ample knowledge of the subject that he or she handles, but unfortunately, this isn't the case in many of our schools.

This is what has significantly contributed to the fall in education standards.

