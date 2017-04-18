18 April 2017

South Africa: De Lille to Address Cape Town Drought Intervention Plans

The mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, will join a panel discussion on Tuesday to discuss the city's interventions in the metro's drought crisis.

De Lille will address the Climate Change Coalition at Green Point Urban Park, and will also discuss the city's stance on climate change, and the risks associated as a water-scarce city.

The event will take place at the Biodiversity Showcase Garden Environmental Education Centre from 17:30.

"In line with the City of Cape Town's commitment to addressing climate change, the City's Executive Mayor, Patricia de Lille, will update the Cape Town Climate Change Coalition on the City's proposed Climate Change Policy, the City's interventions in responding to the drought crisis, and other efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change," the city said in a statement on Monday.

Professor Harald Winkler of UCT and city councillor for informal settlements and water services, Xanthea Limberg, will also speak.

The city's Water and Sanitation Management Department, GreenCape, GlaxoSmithKline and SA Breweries will also be participating.

GroundUp reported earlier in April that the city has just over 100 days of water left at current dam levels, given a continuation of the drought.

De Lille said in February that a failure to save water could see treated waste water being put back into the system and an expensive desalination plant, which would push water prices up by at least 50%.

This would be a contingency if residents did not do enough to save water.

