18 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Audit Boss Queries On VAT Free Sh10 Billion Oil

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised queries over 20,791,072 litres of oil worth Sh10.17 billion for Buzwagi Mines which were exempted from tax payment.

The CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, reveals in his 2015/16 Audit Report that the amount of oil, which was exempted from tax between July 2014 and December 2015, was exported to M/S Aggreko, a subcontractor who is not entitled to the exemption as per the law.

The report also expresses doubt on whether 4,248,802 litres of fuel, which were exempted and destined for for Buzwagi, Bulyankulu and Geita, actually arrived at the intended destination, for he failed to find the relevant documents.

"In my review of exemption controls on imported oil for use in mines where I noted that 4,248,802 litres of oil transported from Dar between October 2014 and December 2015," reads a report in part.

It further says: "We couldn't get confirmation of the documents that the oil arrived to the terminals, which indicates that the exempted oil was used on unintended activities."

Electronic fiscal devices

In the report CAG also identified some weaknesses in the supply of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs). An audit conducted between July 2015 and November 2016, reveals that among 9,743 taxpayer registered to collect value added tax (VAT) 8,165 did not have EFD machines.The report further shows that out of 49,009 eligible taxpayers 39,882 did not have the machine, which is equivalent to 81 per cent.

Weaknesses in internal audit committees

The CAG also pointed some weaknesses in internal control management. The CAG noted underperformance of audit committees and internal audit units where 34 audited entities had deficiencies in their internal control.

He also found inefficiency on Information Communication Technology general controls in 31 audited entities.

Tanzania

Tunisia Embraces African Court

The Republic of Tunisia yesterday joined Tanzania and other states in the African continent to sign a declaration,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.