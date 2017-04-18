Nigeria: NBBF Urged to Create More Women Basketball Competitions

Peter Ahmedu, coach of First Bank Women Basketball Club of Lagos, has urged the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to create more women basketball competitions in the country.

He spoke in an interview at the first phase of the 2017 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, holding in Abuja.

Ahmedu said more competitions would also enhance the development of the league.

"The Federation should create more championships, one or two more female championship, as this will help in the development of basketball in the country.

"The more games you play the better the players and coaches will be. The attention of the Federation should be on the women game now because the men's game has gone to a high level in terms of competition.

"They should add another championship to the women league so that there will be professional players, like the men's Premiersihp, and there should also be home and away matches," he said.

At least 18 clubs, divided into three groups, are playing in the annual Zenith Bank competition.

In Group A are First Bank, Nasarawa Amazons, Taraba Hurricanes of Jalingo, Plateau Rocks, AHIP Queens of Kano and First Deep Water.

Group B has Dolphins, FCT Angels, Zamfara Babes of Gusau, Delta Force, Coal City and Sunshine Angles of Akure.

Also, Group C has Nigeria Customs of Lagos, GT 2000 of Kaduna, Oluyole Angels of Ibadan, Ekiti Angels, Benue Princess of Makurdi and IGP Queens.

The league's Phase One ends today. NAN