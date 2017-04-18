A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ontlametse Phalatse, who died suddenly last Tuesday, will be held on Wednesday at Mmanotshe Moduane High School in Hebron at 14:00, the family has said.

Phalatse's aunt, Maureen Moropa, told News24 on Tuesday that the funeral service would take place at the family home at 696 Motseng Section, Hebron Village, on Friday from 06:30 to 10:00.

Phalatse, who suffered from a rare disease called progeria, died from lung failure on Tuesday night, April 11.

That morning she had gone to town with her mother to pick up a tailor-made outfit that she was expected to wear at President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday celebrations on Wednesday night.

The 18 year-old was to be a special guest at Zuma's birthday.

She experienced breathing problems while she was in a taxi going back home on Tuesday. Her condition deteriorated and she died later that evening.

One of her wishes was to meet Zuma and when the pair met in March, the charming teen told Zuma that she wanted a house for her mother, a car and money to go the US to see her doctors.

On his birthday, Zuma fulfilled one of her wishes by handing over a car to the family. He said he was saddened by Phalatse's death and would make sure that a home is built for the family.

Source: News24