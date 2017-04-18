18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Memorial and Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of Ontlametse Phalatse

Tagged:

Related Topics

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ontlametse Phalatse, who died suddenly last Tuesday, will be held on Wednesday at Mmanotshe Moduane High School in Hebron at 14:00, the family has said.

Phalatse's aunt, Maureen Moropa, told News24 on Tuesday that the funeral service would take place at the family home at 696 Motseng Section, Hebron Village, on Friday from 06:30 to 10:00.

Phalatse, who suffered from a rare disease called progeria, died from lung failure on Tuesday night, April 11.

That morning she had gone to town with her mother to pick up a tailor-made outfit that she was expected to wear at President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday celebrations on Wednesday night.

The 18 year-old was to be a special guest at Zuma's birthday.

She experienced breathing problems while she was in a taxi going back home on Tuesday. Her condition deteriorated and she died later that evening.

One of her wishes was to meet Zuma and when the pair met in March, the charming teen told Zuma that she wanted a house for her mother, a car and money to go the US to see her doctors.

On his birthday, Zuma fulfilled one of her wishes by handing over a car to the family. He said he was saddened by Phalatse's death and would make sure that a home is built for the family.

Source: News24

South Africa

Revealed - Power Shifts in Cape Town's Underworld

The battle for the domination of the nightclub security industry in Cape Town, which has been waged by various groups… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.