Tanzania: District Requires 3 Billion/ - to Build Hospital

Mara — Serengeti District requires about 3bn/- to construct the area referral hospital to its completion, it has been learnt.

The revelation was made at Iharara village recently by Serengeti District Commissioner (DC) Mr Nurdin Babu, while receiving and launching a multi-million water project that had been implemented with the support of Singita Grumeti Fund.

"We are looking for about 3bn/-, but if we get around 1bn/- the district main hospital will start providing necessary medical services," he said, adding that currently its construction is underway. Contacted for a comment on the hospital's progress, Mr Babu told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview that its construction has reached "advanced stage" as earlier planned.

"The construction of the district hospital is underway like its OPD wing has been roofed and we are now moving to the finishing line," he pointed out. Mr Babu said he wished the money was acquired fast enough to finish the construction of the hospital so that its residents get improved medical services in the wildlife-rich district in Mara Region.

He equally called upon various development partners operating in the area and outside the district to support the project.

"I call upon for help on this issue because Serengeti District has public public district hospital until today," he pointed out.

For many years, residents of Serengeti have been relying on Nyerere District Designated Hospital (NDDH) which is owned by Mennonite Church of Tanzania (KMT) for their medical services.

He said the government has been supporting the NDDH in different ways to enable it provide better treatment services to the citizens of Serengeti without any biasses.