18 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: German Lady Marathoner Donates Prize Cash to the Filbert Bayi Health Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

A German runner, Christin Kulgemeyer, has donated cash prize she won in the Kilimanjaro Marathon to Filbert Bayi Health Centre based in Mkuza, Kibaha Coast Region.

The health centre is part of the facilities available at Filbert Bayi Secondary School, run by the athletics legend, Filbert Bayi. According to the schools' director, Anna Bayi, Kulgemeyer has donated the whole of Sh350,000 she earned as her cash prizes during the IAAF sanctioned race held in Moshi on February 26th.

"Its not the issue of how much she has donated, it's the issue of her kindness and dedication to the ill people, particularly women," "On behalf of Filbert Bayi Schools (FBS) board of directors, we highly thank her for the timely support and dedication towards women who need maternal services," said Bayi.

The German was part of other foreigners who took part in the Kilimanjaro Marathon, held in Moshi a fortnight ago with more than 10,000 local and foreign runners taking part. "She is so humane, dedicated for promoting health," said Bayi. "We have been very much touched by her donation, for us , it was too big for us to thank her," she said.

Kulgemeyer donated the cash in making Women's Day, which was observed on Wednesday worldwide. Bayi said the cash will help supporting ultra sound services for women's maternal services based in Mkuza, Kibaha.

"We need such a kind of support because we have plenty of poor women, who lack immediate maternal services and can not bear expenses of traveling to other regional hospitals," she said.

She said her health centre needs voluntary doctors for sharing experience and deliver services to the masses of Mkuza villagers. "We try out best level to deliver better services to the surrounding community, but we need supports to reach more people," said Bayi.

Tanzania

Police Urged to Arrest Parents of Pregnant Schoolgirls

Bunda District Commissioner Lydia Bupilipili has ordered the police to arrest all parents whose school-going daughters… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.