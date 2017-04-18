Tanzania: German Lady Marathoner Donates Prize Cash to the Filbert Bayi Health Centre

A German runner, Christin Kulgemeyer, has donated cash prize she won in the Kilimanjaro Marathon to Filbert Bayi Health Centre based in Mkuza, Kibaha Coast Region.

The health centre is part of the facilities available at Filbert Bayi Secondary School, run by the athletics legend, Filbert Bayi. According to the schools' director, Anna Bayi, Kulgemeyer has donated the whole of Sh350,000 she earned as her cash prizes during the IAAF sanctioned race held in Moshi on February 26th.

"Its not the issue of how much she has donated, it's the issue of her kindness and dedication to the ill people, particularly women," "On behalf of Filbert Bayi Schools (FBS) board of directors, we highly thank her for the timely support and dedication towards women who need maternal services," said Bayi.

The German was part of other foreigners who took part in the Kilimanjaro Marathon, held in Moshi a fortnight ago with more than 10,000 local and foreign runners taking part. "She is so humane, dedicated for promoting health," said Bayi. "We have been very much touched by her donation, for us , it was too big for us to thank her," she said.

Kulgemeyer donated the cash in making Women's Day, which was observed on Wednesday worldwide. Bayi said the cash will help supporting ultra sound services for women's maternal services based in Mkuza, Kibaha.

"We need such a kind of support because we have plenty of poor women, who lack immediate maternal services and can not bear expenses of traveling to other regional hospitals," she said.

She said her health centre needs voluntary doctors for sharing experience and deliver services to the masses of Mkuza villagers. "We try out best level to deliver better services to the surrounding community, but we need supports to reach more people," said Bayi.