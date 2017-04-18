Cuito — Health professionals in central Bié province must always abide by deontological ethics in looking after the patients, thus curing their physical and psychological ailments.

This was said Monday in Cuito, Bié, by the local governor, Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto, who added that depending on the service provided, patients can heal more easily.

He told the hospitals to secure medicines to disadvantaged families, stressing that patients with power to afford the drugs should help others, in view of the prevailing economic crisis affecting the country.

With a population of about 455,000 inhabitants, Bié's health sector is currently served by 3,570 workers that include 84 medical doctors (13 nationals), nurses and aid personnel in 175 health centres.

Malaria, diarrhoeas, respiratory diseases, diabetes, rheumatism, typhoid fever and sexually transmitted diseases are some of the main ailments reported in the province.