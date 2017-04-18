South Africa: Revealed - Power Shifts in Cape Town's Underworld

The battle for the domination of the nightclub security industry in Cape Town, which has been waged by various groups for a number of years, has recently intensified.

In the early hours of Monday, two people were wounded at a Camps Bay nightclub in a shooting believed to be linked to an underworld power shift.

Police arrested three suspects for attempted murder.

It is understood that one of the two wounded men is the owner of a tyre fitment centre which was petrol bombed in May last year.

The club shooting comes about three weeks after a major shift in power, which has seen a new group ousting an older group and taking over nightclub security in the city.

This manoeuvre has resulted in standoffs between the two groups over the last three weeks.

However, control of the club security scene has been a long-running turbulent matter, with links to several arrests and shootings over the years.

Details of court cases, interviews with several sources, as well as news reports, reveal an intricate pattern of how control of nightclub security in Cape Town has passed hands.

Years ago underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka, who was killed in 2011, ran the company Pro Security along with businessman Jacques Cronje.

At the time, the 1980s and 1990s, Beeka also worked with Yuri "the Russian" Ulianitski and a group of Moroccans who were well known in bouncer circles.

Ulianitski was killed in a shooting while driving in Milnerton on May 21, 2007.

Pro Security's main competitor was the company Professional Protection Services (PPS), which later went on to be run by businessman Andre Naude.

Following Beeka's murder, Pro Security and PPS amalgamated to form a new company, Specialised Protection Services (SPS).

SPS, run by, among others, Naude, and businessmen Mark Lifman and Richard van Zyl, was launched on November 1, 2011.

SPS company directors also included brothers Colin and Jerome Booysen. Jerome was named in a court case as the head of the Sexy Boys gang and as a suspect in Beeka's murder.

Nothing ever came of that information and he was never arrested.

Cronje, also involved with SPS, later fell out with his associates as he faced allegations of misappropriating company money, assault, and missing meetings.

Months after its launch, SPS was shut down as it was not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, as was required by law.

Lifman and Naude faced more than 300 charges as a result, but were later acquitted of all the counts.

It later emerged that just months after SPS collapsed, a new company apparently run by Van Zyl, who previously worked with the duo, had cropped up.

It was named Lifestyle Entertainment Services.

The new company's existence, while apparently not linked to the incident, came into the spotlight following the murder of doorman Joe Kanyona at the popular Long Street pub, Beerhouse, in 2015.

At the time, three suspects were arrested for conspiring to kill Kanyona.

About three weeks ago, businessman Nafiz Modack is said to have started taking control of club security in Cape Town, and is said to also have his sights set on Johannesburg and Durban.

Modack's name was previously linked to an alleged scam involving luxury cars.

Sources told News24 that he is working with the brother of an alleged gang leader and a businessman from Pakistan, who they claim is involved in international organised crime and is financing the new group.

When previously approached for comment by News24, Modack said via email: "I did warn them u wana take wats mine il take wats yours 2nyt an I dun just that, im no gangster im a businessman and only fear god no one else [sic]."

