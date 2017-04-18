17 April 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Former Presidents May Find Employment After Retirement

By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Matlhakola — The Member of Parliament for Moshupa/Manyana constituency, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says former heads of state may find employment anywhere they choose.

Addressing a kgotla meeting at Matlhakoleng lands last week, Mr Masisi said Parliament has passed a bill amending the pensions and retirement benefits of former heads of state.

Mr Masisi, who is also the Vice President, said the bill amended the current legislation and made it lawful for former presidents to find employment anywhere after vacating the country's highest office.

He also noted that former presidents would now have access to any mode of transport with permission from the sitting president under the amended law.

Mr Masisi said former presidents would be allowed to work after retiring from the presidency so that they could share their knowledge and experiences locally and abroad.

He noted that some former presidents would still be young and active, and that as such, the needed to share their abilities and expertise on how to govern.

Mr Masisi also added that former presidents needed to continue contributing to the development of the country even after retiring.

The Moshupa/Manyana MP said other bills passed in Parliament included the Immigration Bill and the Water Security and Efficiency Bill, among others.

Concerning the Immigration Amendment Bill, he said it sought to empower the minister to grant permanent residence to foreign investors who had lived in Botswana for less than five years.

He said the water security and efficiency bill authorised the government to secure a loan of P1.5 billion from a subsidiary company of the World Bank to address water supply challenges in most parts of the country.

Commenting, some Matlhakoleng residents decried the poor status of their local dam, saying it had become too shallow due to silting.

They said their livestock was suffering in the process.BOPA

Source : BOPA

