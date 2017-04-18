18 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Government to Reform Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Office Head and Prime Minister's Office Democracy Centre Coordinator Shirferaw Shigute told the Ethiopian Press Agency yesterday that the government would reform the media sector aimed at intensifying its role in strengthening democracy.

As part of the ongoing deep reform, the government has established a committee tasked with the reform and initial activities has already begun, he said.

"The reform will make public and private media institutions to be frontages of divergent opinions".

The reform is set to create responsible, impartial and informative media which foster development, Shiferaw said.

He said the media personnel is required to have increased dedication. They would be offered with various trainings to develop their skills and acquire knowledge. "Media people need to have talent and love of job."

Besides, tough measures would be taken against officials who decline to provide information to the media, he noted.

Ethiopia

Growth Precluding Youths Is Specious

According to the book published in 2017 by Office of Government Communication Affairs, numerous packages have been… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.