Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Office Head and Prime Minister's Office Democracy Centre Coordinator Shirferaw Shigute told the Ethiopian Press Agency yesterday that the government would reform the media sector aimed at intensifying its role in strengthening democracy.

As part of the ongoing deep reform, the government has established a committee tasked with the reform and initial activities has already begun, he said.

"The reform will make public and private media institutions to be frontages of divergent opinions".

The reform is set to create responsible, impartial and informative media which foster development, Shiferaw said.

He said the media personnel is required to have increased dedication. They would be offered with various trainings to develop their skills and acquire knowledge. "Media people need to have talent and love of job."

Besides, tough measures would be taken against officials who decline to provide information to the media, he noted.