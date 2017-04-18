18 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Good News On Injury Front for Bulls

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bulls, back to winning ways, have no new injury concerns following their 26-13 win over the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday night.

It was just the second win for the Bulls this season and it would have gone a long way towards easing the pressure on coach Nollis Marais.

Now, as the Pretoria-based side prepares for another home clash against the Cheetahs on Saturday, they do so with some good news on the injury front.

Tighthead prop Jacobie Adriaanse was ruled out of the Jaguares match with a concussion, but he has recovered fully and will be available for selection this weekend.

The other major boost comes in the form of loose forward Jacques Potgieter, who has recovered quicker than expected from a hamstring strain.

A call on the 30-year-old's availability for the Cheetahs will only be made later in the week.

The Bulls have a bye the week after the Cheetahs match, and when they host the Crusaders on May 6 they will also expect to have Jonny Kotze and Ulrich Beyers back from their respective injuries.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Man With Clitorises in His Freezer Finally Has Legal Counsel

Danish national and former Bloemfontein gun shop owner Peter Frederiksen finally has legal counsel, the Bloemfontein… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.