South Africa: Good News On Injury Front for Bulls

The Bulls, back to winning ways, have no new injury concerns following their 26-13 win over the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday night.

It was just the second win for the Bulls this season and it would have gone a long way towards easing the pressure on coach Nollis Marais.

Now, as the Pretoria-based side prepares for another home clash against the Cheetahs on Saturday, they do so with some good news on the injury front.

Tighthead prop Jacobie Adriaanse was ruled out of the Jaguares match with a concussion, but he has recovered fully and will be available for selection this weekend.

The other major boost comes in the form of loose forward Jacques Potgieter, who has recovered quicker than expected from a hamstring strain.

A call on the 30-year-old's availability for the Cheetahs will only be made later in the week.

The Bulls have a bye the week after the Cheetahs match, and when they host the Crusaders on May 6 they will also expect to have Jonny Kotze and Ulrich Beyers back from their respective injuries.

