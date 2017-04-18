Ethiopia, Italian Agency Launch Drought Counter Programme

Ethiopia and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) launched Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Programme (DRSLP) in Semera, Afar State with 12 million Euro fund secured from the latter.

The Programme, supported by the technical of the Agency and Italian soft loan, is in line with IGAD Drought Disaster Resilience and Sustainability Initiative (IDDRSI) assisted by the African Development Bank, GiZ, the World Bank and the European Union in the lowlands of the country.

The Federal Coordination Unit within the State, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and State's Coordination Unit within the Bureau of Agricultural and Pastoral Development are in charge of coordinating the activities.

Agency Ethiopia Office Head Ginevra Letizia said at the recent signing that the programme embraces a holistic approach to enhance community resilience.

The programme activities would be carried out envisaging activities in several domains of interest in pastoralist and agro-pastoralist households: range-land and water management, access to markets, livestock health and feeding, development of livestock related value chains, development of selected alternative livelihoods, knowledge management and capacity building.

Ethiopia is fighting the recurrent drought that hits the Horn of Africa Region. Hence the aim of the programme is to strengthen resilience of drought vulnerable pastoral and agro-pastoral communities in four woredas of Amibara, Chifra, Dewe and Telalak, stated Agency's press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.