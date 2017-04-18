Defending champions Saint George maintained the Ethiopian Premier League leadership on 40 points from 22 games despite a 1-1 draw against city rivals Coffee on Saturday at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

The St. George-Coffee derby has the capacity to attract the attention of the football lovers in Addis and elsewhere in the country.

On Saturday starting from morning to the end of the game the flag waving fans of both sides were out on the streets of Addis to give spectacular colour to the clash.

The stadium was full to capacity an hour before kick-off. That was common when the two sides meet even in friendly encounter.

Both sides missed great opportunities as a result of the draw. If St. George collected the full three points, it would help them extend the lead. On the part of Coffee a win would help them close in on the gap. Now Coffee are fourth adrift of four points from the league leaders.

The second placed Dedebit also finished goalless with the bottom side Ethiopian Commercial Bank on Thursday. That result put them on the second spot on 40 points from 23 games. Commercial Bank remained the second from behind on 20 points from equal 23 games.

It is a bit difficult for Commercial Bank to avoid relegation under this condition. They need fast surge with continuous win to avoid relegation.

The other title contender Sidama Coffee conceded a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Hawassa City. That put them to the third spot on 39 points from 23 games. The winners Hawassa City are moving upwards to take the 7th place on 31 points from 23 games. Hawassa under the guidance of Wubetu Abate are now doing well.

Fasil City succeeded in collecting the full three points with a 1-0 win over the home side Electric at the Addis Ababa Stadium. Fasil now stand sixth on 31 points from 22 games while Electric are 11th on 27 points from 23 games. Though better compared to their last year position at this time, their (Electric) performance is not that impressive. The two-time champions Electric are now playing to avoid relegation.

Woldiya City beat Wolayita Dicha by the same 1-0 margin to take the eight place on 30 points from 23 games while losers Wolayita Dicha are 14th on 23 points from 23 games.

Jimma Ababuna and Adama City finished level at 1-1. Adama are now fifth in the line-up on 35 points from equal 23 games while Jimma Ababuna have 24 points from 23 games.

Addis Ababa City went worse by conceding a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mekelakeya. Addis City are now the bottom side on 16 points while Mekelakeya stand 12th on 24 points

Surprisingly enough, the Addis side have never jumped from their lowly position they held from the start.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit is the leading scorer with1eight goals while Fitsum Gebre-Mariam of Electric, Salhadin Said of St. George and Jako Arafat of Hawassa City share the second place having equal 11 goals.