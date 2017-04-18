The Addis Coca cola cycling race that was set to take place last Friday, the day of Good Friday, is rescheduled for the coming Sunday at the same Addis Ababa Stadium venue, the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation (AACF) announced.

The Sunday race is expected to draw participants from all clubs: Electric, Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE), Garad, the Ethiopian Youth Sports Academy, the African Refugee sides, Yeka Sub-city, Kolfe Keranio and the veterans.

According to AACF, the award for the winners will be the same as it was for the Holy Day race. The Ethiopian Easter that marked on Sunday brought to an end the two-month long fasting. The Ethiopian Christians were barred from eating meat and animal products like cheese, egg, milk and butter all through to the fasting season. The believers began eating meat and animal products right after the Easter.

Considering this, the AACF has organized to award sheep for the winners. The President of the AACF Rezene Beyene said that the winners will receive big sheep, commonly called Mukit in Amharic, even the coming Sunday. The average price of a sheep is expected to be 2, 000 birr.

The event organizers, the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation, (AACF) said that the Sunday race will be one of the series of events that will take place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Addis Coca Cola cycling club race.

So far the federation has carried out 12 races since the start of Addis Coca Cola cycling races four months ago.

The Addis cyclists also participated in the most gruelling cycling race that marked the 6th anniversary of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that stretched over 700 kms. The cyclists took them 7 days from Addis Ababa to reach the Dam site in Benshangul-Gumuz State.

The Sunday cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for this Ethiopian season with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 500, 000 birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.