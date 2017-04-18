Ethiopian Athletics Championship Set for May 16-21

The 46th Ethiopian Athletics Championship that pulls together all national athletes together is scheduled to take place from May 16-21, the country's athletics governing body, the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF), announced on Friday.

The prestigious Ethiopian athletics championship has produced giants like Belayneh Densimo, Addis Abebe, Deratu Tulu and Kenenisa Bekele.

The federation announced that all national athletes will participate in this championship. "We want to make this event extremely sensational as new and veteran athletes compete with each other," the federation said.

During the occasion the Ethiopian legendary athlete and chief of the country's athletics governing body, Haile Gebre-Selassie said that he expects young athletes to emerge in this big event. "We will select the 2018 national athletes from this championship. The winners will get a place in the national squad apart from the money prize that they will get for their achievements. The event is expected to pull 120 athletes from across the country including the national ones," Haile said.

The federation also announced that random doping test will be taken as per the regulation of the international anti-doping body, WADA.

Haile reiterates the federation's zero tolerance on doping. He again suggested that athletes who fail drug test will face penalty up to jail term.

"It is necessary to take strong legal action to stamp out doping in the country. Those who failed a test for meldonium should be sent to prison," the EAF President said.

Ethiopia, is one of the five countries the IAAF says is in "critical care" over its drug-testing systems. WADA earlier warned the Ethiopians to take care of from taking performance enhancing drugs a few months ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When a new athletics federation body was formed under the Presidency of Haile Gebre-Selassie in November 2016, his administration has adopted a "zero tolerance" approach towards doping.

He then said: "Our stand is no excuse towards someone who has cheated. As of today, any athlete who failed drug test will be hit by a life time ban."

The EAF decision doesn't stop there. "It is not only the athletes who should go to jail. Any one who makes an attempt to supply the drugs, or any one involved in drug business and if some one is caught in the middle in transferring the drug from one place to another, one will pay the price for this wrong doing. This is another key point," Haile said.

The move means Ethiopian athletes who fail tests and are subject to a four-year ban by the international body will no longer be able to represent the country in any competition as of Dec. 28, 2016 onwards.

A month after the new leadership was elected it said that it would carry out tests on up to 200 athletes. The life ban was announced in December, 2016.

The punishment is much stricter than the one currently imposed by the International Olympic Committee whose rules stipulate that athletes caught doping can face four-year bans but after serving it they are eligible to compete in any international event, including the Olympics.

But Haile on Friday insisted that anyone found taking doping will face life ban with the possibility of jail term. "This sounds harsh measure but it is not. We have to protect our athletes from taking such life threatening substances," he added.

The new leadership tries to convince the sport's world governing body that Ethiopia is serious in tackling doping and for it to be removed from the list of countries identified by IAAF President Sebastian Coe as in need of "critical care".

Kenya, Morocco, Ukraine and Belarus are other nations in that category.

Russia, meanwhile, has been banned from all athletics following the discovery of a state-sponsored doping regime and revelations of corruption.

The EAF also announce that the U-20 youth athletics championship will also take place on April 22-23.

The winners in this championship will represent the country in the African Youth Championship that will be staged in Algeria in June. Dube Jilo said that the June African Junior Championship was set to take place in March but postponed.

Both the junior and the senior athletics championship will take place at the Addis Ababa stadium.

Asked about the age limit, Dube said that it is a bit difficult to know the exact birth date of the participants but every cautionary action will be taken to select the true U-20 winners.

"Selecting the national athletes in their proper age is our priority but selection is not that easy. We will do it in a very careful way. We also collected evidences that indicate their age from school and the Kebeles. I think those evidences will help us to select the U-20 athletes," Dube Jilo said.

Dube also said that some drug was added to WADA's list of banned substances in January, 2016, with athletes around the world being informed of the decision in late 2016.

Yet WADA has since announced that the presence of less than one microgram of meldonium in samples from tests conducted on athletes before March 1, 2016, was acceptable.