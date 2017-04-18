Ethiopia: Officials Laud Ethiopia's Refugee Treatment

Health officials of Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan have praised Ethiopia's role in hosting and supporting refugees.

Plan, Policy and Cooperation Affairs Head with Somalia's Minister of Health, Mohammed Abdullahi, stated that Ethiopia made an exemplary deed to shelter a large number of Somali refugees who have been displaced due to conflicts and drought.

Abdullahi said: "Somali refugees here are receiving treatment, almost similar to Ethiopians, while other countries are forcing them to leave."

The head noted that currently the Somali government is repatriating its citizens taking into account the relative peace and stability in the country.

For his part, Plan and Policy Director with Sudan's Minister of Health, Seid Mohammed, said Sudanese refugees taking shelter in Ethiopia have been receiving the necessary supports. "Ethiopia respects the basic human rights of Sudanese refugees."

Ethiopia's refugees treatment deserves recognition, according to the director.

International Health Affairs Director-General with South Sudan's Minister of Health, Dr. Kediende Chong said South Sudanese refugees consider Ethiopia a second home.

Currently, there are over 800,000 refugees in Ethiopia.