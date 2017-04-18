18 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Forces Wound Civilians Near Mogadishu

African Union forces were reported to have wounded at least four civilians in Elasha Biyaha, located in the outskirts of Somali Capital Mogadishu on Monday night.

The incident took place at the main highway linking Mogadishu to Afgoye, where an armored vehicle belonging to AMISOM collided with a truck, according to the witnesses.

Four civilians, including women were seriously injured after AMISOM soldiers opened fire on a passenger bus travelling in the street and heading to the capital.

The wounded had been immediately rushed to a hospital in Mogadishu for medical treatment.

AMISOM is yet to release its own statement concerning the incident.

