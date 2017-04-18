Somalia: UN Backs Somalia's Efforts to Tackle Drought, Insecurity

The United Nations and international community have backed Somalia's government and the federal member states for agreeing to jointly fight insecurity, drought and corruption.

In a joint statement released on Monday night in Mogadishu, the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, the AMISOM, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other partners lauded the political process the leaders achieved during their consultations in Mogadishu.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia Michael Keating welcomed in particular the agreement reached on the key points of Somali national security architecture.

"This agreement marks a major milestone for Somalia. It is a cornerstone of the federal state building process and is a basis upon which strengthened security can be built," Keating said.

He said the National Security Council chaired by the president, whose members include regional leaders, will now have a critical role in driving progress.

Keating said the international community is committed to supporting the government's priorities including drought response and recovery, increasing revenues and fighting corruption, and a comprehensive approach to security.

During two-day consultations which ended in Mogadishu on Sunday, led by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and other senior officials, the political leaders agreed to aid Somalia avert a potential famine.

The leaders expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the drought, which has affected the lives of many people and livestock and caused extensive displacement.

"The leaders collectively appreciated the rescue efforts spearheaded by Somali citizens, both in national and international levels and as well the international community," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The leaders recognize the urgent need for strengthening the efforts to save the lives of the needy, and have agreed upon that a clear plan to avoid repeated drought is needed.

The leaders also agreed upon that the plan for the election process in the year 2020, and that it should be started soon and accelerated.

"The leaders agreed on enhancing the country's economy, income, job creation, encouraging investment and trade and as well the development of the country's economic infrastructure," they said.